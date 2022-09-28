Arrest warrant for producer Ekta Kapoor, her mother

Ekta Kapoor, a film producer and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor were given arrest warrants on Wednesday by a court in Begusarai, Bihar, for reportedly insulting soldiers and hurting their family members’ sentiments in her web series ‘XXX’ (Season-2).

The warrant was issued by the court of judge Vikas Kumar in response to a complaint made by Begusarai resident and ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar. In his case filed in 2020, Mr. Kumar claimed that Season 2 of the series ‘XXX’ included several objectionable scenes involving a soldier’s wife.

‘The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,’ claimed Hrishikesh Pathak, Shambhu Kumar’s advocate.

‘The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,’ added Mr Pathak.