Does honey release toxins when heated or combined with hot tea?

It’s normal practise to add honey to a warm glass of water or a steaming hot cup of green tea, but what if we told you that doing so may convert your healthy beverage into a liquid slow poison? Find out by reading on.

Honey has always been a significant component of Indian culture. From adding it to juices to utilising it in religious rites, it is used as an active component in medications and home treatments.

Although honey is a powerhouse of anti-oxidants and necessary nutrients, combining it with hot water is said to lessen its effectiveness.

As per Ayurveda mixing honey with hot water can release toxins, which impacts health in long run and causes digestive and respiratory ailments. However, there’s a lot of research required to establish this fact.

Honey has long been used in cooking and baking, especially in the western culinary heritage, where it is a common ingredient in most meals.

According to a study reported in the journal AYU, adding honey to a temperature of 140 degrees could affect its effectiveness and cause the release of a toxin known as 5-hydroxymethylfurfural, or HMF, which has cancer-causing qualities.

Since honey is the healthiest substitute for white sugar, it should be a staple in everyone’s diet, but more so if you’re attempting to lose weight.

Whether combining honey with hot water can genuinely release toxins is still up for dispute. So, it is best to avoid excessive exposure to heat until there are further studies to establish this fact.

To reap maximum benefits you can add honey to fruit salads, detox water or teas.