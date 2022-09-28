E-nuggets mobile app case; Crypto assets worth Rs 12 crore freezed by ED

Following an investigation into the mobile gaming app E-nuggets, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen cryptocurrency worth Rs. 12.83 crore in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had already seized cash in the amount of Rs 17.32 crore.

Based on a FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against Aamir Khan and others regarding a mobile gaming software, the case was opened. Aamir Khan, the accused, is being held by police. A FIR filed by the Kolkata Police in response to a complaint made by Federal Bank employees lead to the filing of the money laundering case.

The ED claims that the accused, Aamir Khan, created the mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, which was created with the intent to deceive users. Users were initially rewarded with a commission and had easy access to their wallet balance.

But after collecting a seizable amount of money from the public, all of a sudden withdrawal from the said app was stopped. Shortly after, all data, including profile information, was deleted from the servers hosting the abovementioned app.

The ED investigation found that the accused was using crypto currency exchange to send a portion of the money obtained illegally through E-nuggets to overseas nations. The WazirX [crypto exchange] opened a fake account in the name of one Sima Naskar, which was used to purchase cryptocurrency, according to the ED.