First-of-its-kind encyclopedia about tribes in Odisha published by CM Naveen Patnaik

A first-of-its-kind ‘Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha’ was presented by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday at the Museum complex in Bhubaneswar. The encyclopedia, which was produced by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) and the Odisha State Tribal Museum, was unveiled in its entirety by CM Patnaik.

According to a news release from the CMO, the edited volumes have 3800 pages and 418 research articles that cover all 62 ST communities and 13 tribal groups who are most vulnerable.

The chief minister expressed his happiness over such an unusual and impressive publication, saying that this book will surely be a tremendous treasure and repository for all academicians, researchers, policymakers, and anyone curious about the tribal groups of the state.