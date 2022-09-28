In Delhi’s Govindpuri, woman committed suicide due to dowry harassment, accused her husband

In the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi, a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by hanging due to dowry harassment, according to police on Tuesday. They claimed that Arti Gupta made a video in which she blamed her husband for her death before taking the extreme steps.

‘My life has ended… This man (my husband) has gone, leaving me alone in the house. They used to beat me up for dowry…,’ as tears fall from her eyes, the woman says in the purported video. She claimed that her husband had beaten her and accused him of pressuring her into doing this.

Gupta arrived at Govindpuri police station at around 10 or 11 p.m. on Saturday, the day before she committed suicide, and was attended to by a woman constable, according to the police. She reported to the police that her husband had left the house and had not responded to her phone call. They claimed that she asked the constable to find her husband.

An effort was made to reach her husband, who replied that he had left the house willingly and no longer desired to live with his wife, according to a senior police officer. The woman declined to file a complaint when the police urged her to. The officer claimed that after that, the woman constable dropped her off at her home.

She added that on Sunday, Govindpuri police received a PCR call reporting a woman who had hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house. She added, ‘Subsequently, an investigation was started into the matter.’