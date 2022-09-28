Kerala Govt declares holiday on October 3 for educational institutions for Navratri

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced holiday on October 3 for all educational institutions, including professional colleges in the state, on the occasion of Navratri. The decision was taken at a ministerial meet held in the state capital on Wednesday.

The institutions are free to reschedule the classes to another day, authorities informed. Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu informed that all universities and professional institutions under the department will not open on October 3rd due to Durgashtami. The state government had already declared October 4 and 5 as holiday.

The nine-day festival which began on September 26 will come to an end on October 5. These nine days are marked by the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Shakthi/Devi. In Kerala the final three days of Navaratri – Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami-are set apart for the worship of Goddess Saraswati – the goddess of wisdom and learning. Books are placed in the pooja rooms (worship rooms) of houses and temples for worship on the Ashtami day.

On Vijayadashami day, the books are taken out ceremoniously for reading after the worship of Goddess Saraswati. In Kerala, this day is also considered auspicious for initiating the children into the world of letters which is called Vidyarambham.