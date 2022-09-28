Passport applicants will soon be able to obtain ‘police clearance certificates’ more easily; Details…

It will soon be simpler to obtain a police clearance certificate for your passport application. Beginning on September 28, individuals can apply online at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) for Police Clearance Certificates. According to their residence address, the neighbourhood police stations give a Police Clearance Certificate to passport applicants. Obtaining a passport is a prerequisite since authorities must confirm the applicant’s criminal history. Additionally, the certificate is needed when a person applies for a job, a long-term visa, a residence permit, or immigration to a foreign nation.

Before, applicants for PPCs may do so via the Passport Seva website of the government or, if they lived abroad, at the Indian Embassy or High Commission. The government has now permitted PCC applications at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in an effort to streamline the process of passport-related services (POPSK). The action has been taken, according to the External Affairs Ministry, to ‘address the unexpected rise in demand for Police Clearance Certificates’.

The government announced in a statement that it will also advance the availability of PPC appointment times. Beginning on September 28, the facility will be accessible at all POPSKs. The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, according to the ministry’s statement, ‘would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration, etc’.

Passport-related services are provided to the public through Seva Kendras, a cooperative project of the Department of Posts and the Ministry of External Affairs. The project was started so that individuals in smaller towns may access passport-related services on a larger scale. Currently, 428 POPSKs are operational around the nation.

