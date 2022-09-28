PM Modi: Extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will benefit many people

The Union Cabinet’s decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit large numbers of people throughout India and ensure support throughout this festive season. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase VII) will now run from October to December 2022 due to permission from the Union Cabinet.

All beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Act (NFSA) [Antodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households], including those covered by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), receive 5 kg of food grain per person per month at no cost.

Up till Phase-VI of PMGKAY, the financial impact on the Government of India was around 3.45 lakh crore. The total cost of PMGKAY will be about 3.91 lakh crore after an extra expenditure of nearly 44,762 crore for Phase-VII of this scheme.

‘Today’s Cabinet decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will benefit crores of people across India and ensure support during this festive season,’ PM Modi tweeted.

In order to prevent suffering due to a lack of sufficient foodgrains, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), which was launched during the challenging COVID-19 crisis, has given food security to the poor, needy, and vulnerable households/beneficiaries. In fact, it has boosted the amount of monthly foodgrain entitlements generally supplied to beneficiaries by a factor of two.