Vizhinjam protests: Kerala High Court requests that the government set up unrestricted access to the Adani port site

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to let workers freely use the Vizhinjam port that is currently under development.

Prior to the project’s completion, the HC had requested that the state provide police security for Adani Ports.

The court noted that if the protest at the port does not prevent Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd workers and staff from entering or leaving the site, it can proceed peacefully.

For the past month, hundreds of fishermen have protested in front of the Vizhinjam port entrance, demanding that the State government take notice of their various livelihood issues. They have been joined by priests from the Latin Archdiocese. They are pleading with the government to put an end to the Adani port project and to conduct an exhaustive investigation into its detrimental effects on coastal erosion.

The first phase of the Rs. 7525 crore Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport would be finished by December 2023, four years after the initial target date of December 2019, according to Ports Minister Ahammad, who made the announcement earlier this month. After holding a meeting with representatives of the Adani Group, the decision was made public.

The Adani Group, meanwhile, has submitted the disagreement over the completion delay for arbitration and has stated that the first phase could only be completely operationalized by 2024. Despite without openly stating so, they are still committed to meeting their timetable.