A case was registered regarding the sexual assault of actresses at the Kozhikode mall

Two young actresses were sexually assaulted at a mall in Kozhikode while returning from a film promotion event, and the police have reported the incident.

Around 3am on Wednesday, those connected to the movie emailed the police to report the event that occurred around 9.30pm on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, a squad lead by a female police officer travelled to Ernakulam and Kannur to record the actresses’ comments.

Some of the cast members of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Saturday Night’ arrived to the HiLITE mall in Thondayad by 7 o’clock on Tuesday as part of promotional activities. The actress wrote about her terrifying experience trying to leave the crowded event in a post on social media.

The police have gathered the mall’s CCTV photographs in the hopes that they may recognise the offenders from the evidence.

The police striking force was placed outside the mall at the mall’s request, and the incident occurred when the audience dispersed after the event was over, said inspector K Ganesh.

P Sathidevi, the chairperson of the Women’s Commission, has stated that she has instructed the police to swiftly identify those responsible for the incident. The offenders should be hit with serious charges. Kerala should be on the lookout for the frequent assaults on women in crowded places. Additionally, organisers must take the required actions to protect attendees at such events, she continued.