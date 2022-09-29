Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, declared on Thursday that he would not run for president of the Congress. Gehlot said that he apologised to Gandhi for the events of Sunday, when MLAs who supported him disobeyed the high command and skipped the Congress Legislature Party, after meeting with Gandhi in New Delhi (CLP). Gehlot responded that Sonia Gandhi will make the decision on whether he would stay on as chief minister.

Gehlot claimed in a press conference that he has always been a disciplined member of the Congress. ‘I had a moral obligation to see that the resolution was approved’ (in the CLP). In light of this, I have chosen not to run for (party president) in this election. I made that choice, he declared. Gehlot earlier assured reporters that party internal problems that have surfaced in front of the election for Congress president will be resolved quickly. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by the party’s top command was missed by the MLAs supporting Gehlot, who subsequently submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi a few days ago.

In the meantime, veteran party leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh arrived at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday morning to pick up his nomination papers, putting an end to days of speculation ahead of the Congress’ upcoming presidential elections.