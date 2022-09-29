Boeing finalizes 787 order with China airlines of Taiwan

Following the public disclosure of a provisional agreement about a month ago, Taiwan’s China Airlines has finalised an order for 16 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner aeroplanes, with an option for an additional eight.

Even with concessions, the firm order for 16 jets is still worth $4.6 billion at list prices.

Months after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei infuriated Beijing and exacerbated trade tensions between the United States and China, China Airlines announced the 787 agreement last month.

According to the firms, the airline has 22 Boeing aircraft on order, including six 777 freighters.