Dollar Smuggling Case: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary named as accused

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs has named former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as an accused in the Dollar smuggling case. Customs has filed the charge sheet before the Special Economic Offences Court at Kochi today. M. Sivasankar is named as the sixth accused in the dollar smuggling case registered by the customs department.

Customs has named Khalid Mohammed Ali, an Egyptian citizen who was the former finance head of the UAE Consulate as the first accused. Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep, Santosh Eaapen, and Sivsankar are the other accused named in the 40-page charge sheet.

In the charge sheet, Customs accused that Sivasankar had leaked the intelligence report about the gold smuggling activity by other accused. Customs also accused that Sivasankar was behind granting the government contract to build housing buildings under the LIFE Mission to a firm called Unitac Builders and he received huge commission for this. Customs also alleged that Rs 1 crore seized from Swapna Suresh’s account by NIA is the commission money received by Sivasankar.

Recently, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh had alleged that dollars were smuggled to the UAE in the baggage of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while he was on a visit there in 2017.