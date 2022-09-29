DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Dollar Smuggling Case: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary named as accused

Sep 29, 2022, 07:44 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs has named former Principal Secretary  of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as an accused in the  Dollar smuggling case. Customs has filed the charge sheet before the Special Economic Offences Court at Kochi  today. M. Sivasankar is named as the sixth accused in the dollar smuggling case registered by the customs department.

Customs has named Khalid Mohammed Ali, an Egyptian citizen who was the former finance head of the UAE Consulate as the first accused. Sarith, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep, Santosh Eaapen, and Sivsankar are the other accused named in the 40-page charge sheet.

In the charge sheet, Customs accused that Sivasankar had leaked the intelligence report  about the gold smuggling activity by other accused. Customs also accused that Sivasankar was behind granting  the  government contract to build housing buildings under the LIFE Mission to a firm called Unitac Builders and he received huge commission for this. Customs also alleged that  Rs 1 crore seized from Swapna Suresh’s account  by NIA is the commission money received by Sivasankar.

Recently, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh had  alleged that dollars were smuggled to the UAE in the baggage of  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while he was on a visit there in 2017.

