European Union to tighten energy security

Following the accidents that resulted in the leaking of the Nord Stream pipelines, the EU will strengthen protection of its energy infrastructure, according to Josep Borrell, the head of the bloc’s foreign policy.

All the information we have suggests that the leaks were intentional, according to a statement from Borrell.

‘We will support any investigation aimed at obtaining complete information on what occurred and why, and we will take additional actions to improve our energy security resilience,’ the statement reads.