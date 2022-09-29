Following a fight, Prince George warns a classmate, ‘My dad will be king, you better…’

Prince George, the oldest child of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stated to a classmate during a brawl on the school playground, ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out.’

The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, a new book by Katie Nicholl, was used by The Daily Mirror as evidence for its article on the brawl.

‘Prince William and Princess Kate are raising their children with an understanding of who they are and the position they will inherit, especially Prince George, but they are careful not to burden them with a sense of obligation,’ In the book, Katie Nicholl writes.

The book continued, George knows he will be king one day and as a young boy sparred with classmates at school, outdoing his contemporaries with the deadly remark, ‘My dad will be king so you best watch out.’

Prince George, the eldest grandchild of King Charles III, comes in second to his father William in the line of succession to the British throne.

The incident apparently took place at Thomas’ Battersea, the young royal’s old school in south London, reported The Daily Mirror.