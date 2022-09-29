Jharkhand teacher brutally beats class 6 students with canes

After locking them in the classroom of a school in Gumla, Jharkhand, the teacher brutally beat the Class 6 children with wooden canes. All the 13 injured students were admitted to a health centre where doctors are attending to them.

Vikas Siril, a teacher at Saint Michael’s in Gumla, was upset when the Class 6 children disobeyed his orders to dance. The principal was also told by the students, but to no avail. Instead, the teacher was told by the principal to beat the students.

The irate parents protested against the school in public. They said that the situation had become intolerable and that the teachers were compromising the future of their charges. Teachers, according to them, were behaving like animals.

In the past, there have also been reports of similar incidents. The parents reported the teacher’s attack to the neighbourhood police force. Ashutosh Singh, the station house officer, reported that 13 students had registered complaint. He stated that the matter was being investigated and that, based on the findings, further action will be taken.

Block Development Officer Shishir Kumar Singh also assembled a team to look into the case based on the parents’ complaint. He assured the parents that the report would be followed by action.