PM Modi Will Visit Gujarat For Two Days Starting Today To Launch The National Games

On his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the cornerstone for a number of projects as well as the 36th National Games, which are being staged for the first time in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power and has ruled Gujarat, the state where Prime Minister Modi is from, will hold legislative elections by the end of the year. The BJP is putting forth all of its resources to do so.

The PM will address a crowd in the Limbayat neighbourhood of the city to start his tour from Surat after launching several projects totaling Rs 3,400 crore, including the opening of the main entrance gate and phase-1 construction of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) city.

The world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port will be inaugurated in Bhavnagar as part of the almost Rs 6,000 crore in projects he would announce there, according to a state government release.

The PM is also slated to lead a two-kilometer long road show through the city before speaking to a crowd in the Jawahar Chowk neighbourhood of Bhavnagar, according to the press release.

He will also be present at the Navratri event held by the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad at the GMDC grounds.