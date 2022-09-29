Strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude strikes Sandwich Islands

King Edward Point: A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter Scale struck the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands at 8.33 a.m. on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below ground.

The British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is located in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It is a remote and inhospitable collection of islands, consisting of South Georgia and a chain of smaller islands known as the South Sandwich Islands. The South Sandwich Islands are uninhabited and South Georgia has a very small non-permanent population.