Ukraine calls a meeting of the top defence and security officials

Following the Kremlin’s revelation of Russia’s ambitions to annex four Ukrainian areas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will conduct an emergency conference with top security, political, and defence officials on Friday.

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign legal paperwork on Friday announcing Moscow’s annexation of districts where it had organised what Kyiv and the West claimed were phoney referendums held on Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory under duress.

‘The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has been called to an emergency meeting that will take place tomorrow. The schedule and further information will be released later,’ Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesperson for the president, posted on Facebook.

Zelenskiy has warned of a forceful Ukrainian response and repeatedly stated that the alleged referendums were unlawful.

‘Ukraine’s territorial integrity will be recovered. And we will respond very harshly if Russia accepts the findings,’ he informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a phone call on Thursday, according to a statement from Zelenskiy’s office.

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the defence, foreign, and prime ministers, as well as the head of the Ukrainian Security Service, are all members of the National Security and Defense Council. Its job is to formulate and organise national security policy in collaboration with the president.