Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says, need for UN Security Council reform cannot be denied forever

Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stated that the UN Security Council needs to be reformed, despite the fact that he noted that India has never thought this will be a simple process.

China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US are the UNSC’s current five permanent members. One of the group’s ten transitory members is India. To veto any substantive resolution, only a permanent member is allowed.

With the notion that it rightly deserved a spot as a permanent member, India has been at the forefront of the years-long campaign to reform the Security Council. ‘We have, we have never thought that it was an easy process. But we do believe that the need for reform cannot be denied forever,’ Jaishankar said on Wednesday to a group of Indian media.

He was answering a question concerning the US’s committment to reforming the Security Council.