‘World’s largest safari,’ over 10,000 acre park coming in Gurugram

According to a statement released by the state government today, Haryana will create the largest jungle safari park in the world in the Aravalli range. Gurugram and Nuh districts would be covered by the safari park’s 10,000 acres. The statement read, ‘This project will be the largest such project in the world.’

At present, Sharjah is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. Opened in February 2022, the Sharjah Safari covers an area of roughly 2,000 acres. ‘The proposed Aravalli park would be five times more this size and it would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), aviary/bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, desert, etc,’ the government said in the statement.

In this regard, Sharjah Safari was visited by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, according to the state government.

On Wednesday, Manohar Khattar travelled to Dubai for a single day. Mr. Khattar claimed the NCR region of Haryana had huge potential for the creation of a jungle safari upon his return on Thursday.