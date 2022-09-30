After holding wrong map of India, Shashi Tharoor claims, ‘that was not intentional’

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader and MP, announced his candidacy for the grand old party’s leadership on Friday, sparking controversy. His presidential manifesto received criticism for being inaccurate because it skipped information about Ladakh and some of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, as the map received harsh criticism, the office of the Thiruvananthapuram MP modified the manifesto. But after the manifesto’s first draught was released, the revised manifesto also included a mistake. The Andaman Nicobar and Lakshwadeep regions were missing from the structure of India on the second map.

He took to Twitter shortly after the right map of India was placed under his manifesto to acknowledge the mistake that caused a stir. He said, ‘Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error.’

The BJP’s IT cell chairman Amit Malviya immediately identified the error, who claimed that the ‘want to be Congress President’ was ‘hell-bent on dismembering India.’

‘Shashi Tharoor, Congress’s presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, the wannabe Congress President is hell-bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis…,’ he said.