Apple exec Tony Blevins loses his job after he say he likes to ‘fondle big-breasted women’ in a TikTok video

A senior Apple employee has left his job after he said he likes to ‘fondle big-breasted women’ in a TikTok video that went viral.

Apple hasn’t publicly stated the reasons for his leave, but it comes days after the senior executive made an inappropriate joke in a video that went viral.

Tony Blevins, a crucial member of the organization’s supply chain operations, remarked in the TikTok video, which was also made public on Twitter, that he enjoys ‘fondling big-breasted ladies,’ which infuriated some staff members and users online.

The remark came after a TikTok creator asked the executive what he does for a living.

As reported by news agency Bloomberg, the creator Blevins in his Daniel Mac goes around and speaks to owners of luxury cars – as a part of his social media series. Mac asked the businessman about his life after spotting him driving a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an out-of-production sports car that sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Blevins responded, ‘I have expensive automobiles, play golf, and fondle big-breasted ladies, but I take weekends and major holidays off,’ when asked what he did for a living.

On Instagram, the video received over 40,000 likes, and on TikTok, it received 1.3 million views. An employee reported the video to human resources after it became viral. The clip was also reportedly being discussed among Apple employees and some even expressed anger at the remarks.