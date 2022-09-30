Defrauded investors in Thrissur of Rs 500 crore, two people from Coimbatore arrested

Two men, Malaka Rajesh and Shijo Paul, were arrested by the Thrissur police for looting Rs 500 crores from investors. The Tamil Nadu Police helped in their arrest in Coimbatore.

With the claim that their investment would double in 10 months, they had enticed customers to participate in bitcoin and currency trading. They proposed giving interest costs of Rs 10,000 every lakh. After investors started to complain because they weren’t getting returns, the accused went missing.

The two accused were found to be hiding in Coimbatore after police began an investigation. A group of police officers from Thrissur East took them into arrest. The police said that while escaping, the accused stayed in a bungalow with luxurious facilities. Additionally, the money were used to purchase land and houses in Dubai and Kerala. According to the police, more complaints are expected in the upcoming days.

The crime was committed through the services of a company called Future Trade Links, which is run by Rajesh Malaka.