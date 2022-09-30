Indian Railways hikes platform ticket prices: New rates

Chennai: The Southern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways hiked the platform ticket rates. The platform ticket rates at 8 stations in Chennai were hiked. The decision was taken to avoid heavy crowding at railway stations during upcoming festival season.

The platform ticket rates were hiked to Rs 20 from Rs 10. The new rates will be effective from October 1 to January 31, 2023. The 8 stations where the new tariff will be implemented are Dr MGR Central, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Avadi, Katpadi, and Tiruvallur.

‘Chennai Division of Southern Railway has decided to increase the Platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per person for the upcoming festival season with effect from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023,’ the statement from Southern Railway said.