Moderate earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors felt in northeast India

Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude struck Myanmar today. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicenter of the earthquake was about 112 km north northwest of Monywa in Myanmar at a depth of 144 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in parts of the northeast, including Manipur, Nagaland and southern Assam. No casualties, injuries or damage to property have been reported so far.