Report: Suicide bombing at a school in Kabul kills 100 children

According to accounts, a suicide attack at a Kabul school centre claimed at least 100 lives.

A local reporter tweeted, ‘So far, we have identified 100 of our pupils’ lifeless bodies. The number of fatalities among students is substantially greater. The classroom was full. This was a mock university entrance exam, so students could prepare for the real one.’

A suicide attack in a Shiite neighbourhood of the Afghan capital left 27 people injured and 19 dead, according to a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police commander.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted, ‘An educational centre called ‘Kaj’ has been targeted, which regrettably has caused lives and injuries.’

Security forces have arrived at the scene; specifics regarding the attack’s nature and the number of casualties will be made public later.

Attacking civilian targets demonstrates the enemy’s inhumanity and moral depravity. Bloodied victims were seen being dragged away from the site in videos that were shared online and pictures that were released by local media.