Security guards forbidden by AIIMS from bringing drinks, food to doctors, staffs

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, has instructed its security workers to abstain from bringing tea and snacks to doctors and other staff members while they are on duty and to only use them for the tasks for which they have been hired.

On Thursday, M Srinivas, the new director of the AIIMS, issued an advice prohibiting senior staff members from asking security guards to fetch tea and snacks for them during working hours.

The statement states that any security staff who are caught eating or drinking during work hours will be dropped from the AIIMS rolls.

This choice was made when the director, who was visiting the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Center, saw one of the security personnel serving tea on a tray at the direction of hospital staff. ‘Such incidents not only compromise the security for which the staff has been deployed but also portray an adverse image of security services,’ the memorandum read.

‘It is hereby directed that the security staff deployed for security and assistance of patients will not be used for any purpose other than for which they are engaged. The in-charge of the concerned office to which the security staff is posted as well as the respective cafeteria/canteen in-charge will be held responsible if any security staff is found carrying refreshments/tea/coffee, etc. during their duty hours,’ it stated.