Sweden continues military supplies to Turkey following its application to join NATO

As a result of Ankara’s charges that they sponsored the YPG in northern Syria, which it sees as a branch of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is also regarded as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU, President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey had vowed to veto their bids.

After Turkey’s incursion into Syria to fight the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in 2019, Sweden and Finland effectively banned the export of arms to Turkey. ISP revoked all existing permits and has not issued any new ones since, despite the absence of a formal embargo.

On the fringes of the NATO summit in Madrid in June, Sweden and Finland came to a ground-breaking agreement with regard to a series of actions to be made in order to allay Turkey’s fears regarding the candidacies.

The ISP stated in a statement that it started issuing export licences during the third quarter, but it refused to specify which businesses or goods had received the go-ahead due to confidentially.