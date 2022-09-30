Today, PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat Express from Gujarat

Today, from Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new and improved Vande Bharat Express, which he is travelling on for two days in Gujarat.

The most awaited newly built semi-high speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, is finally prepared for a commercial run, ushering in a new era of comfortable and improved rail travel experience. The train will connect the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra by running between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO of the Western Railway zone, described the features of this train as follows: ‘The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology – an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System.’

According to Mr. Thakur, the train has been fitted with bogies that have fully suspended traction motors for an operational speed of 160 kmph along with a cutting-edge suspension system that ensures a comfortable and safe ride for passengers.

Mr. Thakur stated that all classes featured reclining chairs, with the Executive Coaches also offering 180-degree rotating seats. ‘Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided,’ he said.

Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. The loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express, KK Thakur, said talking about these features, ‘This train has been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rearview cameras. Also, the train has been designed to increase Indian Railways’ Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30 per cent of electricity with the advanced regenerative braking system. In any emergency situation, loco pilot and train guard can easily communicate with each other as well as passengers.’