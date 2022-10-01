A sanitary pad producer offers an annual supply to the Bihar girl who got the ‘condom’ response from an IAS officer.

An Indian manufacturing company has made the Bihar girl, who was reprimanded by an IAS official for asking for inexpensive sanitary pads at a programme intended to ‘enhance the value of girls,’ an offer of a year’s worth of supplies.

Wet & Dry Personal Care CEO Hariom Tyagi stated that the company is ‘rewarding’ the young woman, a BA student, for her ‘boldness to raise from a public arena the issue of simple access to menstrual hygiene solutions for underprivileged girls and women living in slums,’ reported HT.

He added that the business has made the decision to cover the girl’s tuition costs up till graduation for the time being. If she requests additional support or assistance in the future and we believe that doing so will improve her quality of life, Tyagi continued, ‘We will provide it.’

IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra publicly mocked the little girl in Patna on Tuesday after she requested that the government give sanitary napkins at a cost of ?20 to ?30. The top official in charge of the women’s development programme in Bihar attended a session that was put on in association with UNICEF.

Bhamra responded to the girl’s query by adding, ‘Today, you want a packet of napkins free. When the time for family planning comes, you could later want shoes and jeans in addition to free condoms.’

The officer referred to the girl’s statement that people’s votes influence who governs as the ‘height of idiocy’ and suggested that such people should move to Pakistan.