India-Nepal agree to prevent misuse of their territories; Illegal-border crossing by third-parties

India and Nepal have decided to create a system to stop nationals of other countries from crossing the border illegally. The sixth Annual Coordination Meeting, held in Kathmandu from September 27 to September 29, 2022, brought together the leaders of the Border Guarding Forces of India and Nepal. The meeting was held between the Inspector General of the Armed Police Force of Nepal and the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India.

In a statement on Friday, the SSB stated, ‘During the discussion, both delegations discussed simplifying the process to reduce cross-border crimes, facilitate information exchange, and improve security along the Indo-Nepal border. The leaders of the two armies concurred on the need to create a system to stop nationals of other countries from entering the border without authorization’.

In light of the challenges of the present, it was also determined that border forces would keep reforming their operating procedures. They agreed to work together to stop anti-nationals from abusing their own regions. The SSB stated that the security concerns for the impending federal and provincial elections in Nepal were also highlighted. The two force heads signed the record of the conversation after the meeting. Raju Aryal, Inspector General of APF, led the mission from Nepal, while Dr. S. L. Thaosen, Director General, SSB, led the delegation from India.

Coordination meetings between the Director General of the SSB and the Inspector General of the APF have been held annually since 2012, alternately in India and Nepal. In the past, the DG, SSB (India) and IG, APF (Nepal) had their 5th Annual Coordination Meeting in New Delhi in October of the previous year. Next year, India will host the 7th Coordination meeting.