Ingredients you can include when cooking rice to make it tasty and nutritious

In India rice is a staple food. Even though we often make steamed rice at home, eating the same dish repeatedly gets old and monotonous.

We have some quick, tasty, and healthy kitchen hacks that will help you prepare rice that is both healthy and delicious. Check this out by scrolling down.

Vegetable Stock

Instead of throwing away the vegetable peels, use them to prepare a nutritious stock. This stock can be used to emulsify curry recipes and even to cook rice. The nutritional content of rice is increased by adding vegetable stock.

Curry Leaves Masala

Make a spice powder with dried curry leaves, toor dal, black pepper, salt, dried red chilli, coriander seeds, dry mango powder, and cumin seeds. Sauté this spice powder in ghee and then cook rice in it. The aromatic rice preparation is healthy and flavourful as well.

?Lemon Juice

Add some lemon juice to your rice as it cooks if you think it’s too bland. The rice will become brilliantly white, have a tinge of tanginess, and won’t cling together.

Garam Masala

Garam masala is simply sautéed in ghee or oil with salt added before being used to cook rice. With dal tadka and dry vegetables like karela ka bhujiya or aloo jeera, this gently spicy rice goes well.

Green Peas and Corn

During this season, you can always add green peas and corn kernels to rice to make it colourful and wholesome, whether you’re preparing it or utilising leftover rice. They improve the dish’s nutritious content while also improving its aesthetic appeal.

Sugar and Spices

If you don’t have brown rice but still want your rice to look and taste better, cook it in some oil or ghee with some sugar crystals, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. Once the spice aroma has spread, add the rice that has been cleaned and soaked while the sugar crystals melt. When you cook everything together, you’ll notice that the finished meal has a brown tinge. It goes well with whatever dal and sabzi you like.

Onion and Garlic

If you become tired of eating plain steamed rice, add some burnt or caramelised onion and garlic to it, and the flavour of the rice will be immediately improved. You may sprinkle some salt and pepper to spice up the flavour. This rice can be served with any curry.