IRCTC launches ‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new tour package for pilgrims named‘Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra’. The 10-day tour will cover destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in India and Pashupatinath in Nepal.

The journey will begin on October 28. Passengers can board and de-borad the train at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Tundla and Kanpur railway stations. The special package of 9 nights and 10 days costs Rs 34650 for double or triple occupancy and Rs 39850 for single occupancy. The package includes train journeys, night stays at hotels, meals on the train and off the train (veg only), transfers from different places, travel insurance, security charges and taxes.

For booking the tickets, passengers can visit the official website of IRCTC. The booking facilities can also be availed at various IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.