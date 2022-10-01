Scheduled Tribes’ Quota In Telangana Is Increased To 10% For Jobs And Admissions

The Telangana government today announced rules granting Scheduled Tribes 10% reservation in government positions and educational institutions.

Currently, the state reserves 6% of its population for members of the ST group.

At a recent public event, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that his administration would soon issue orders raising the ST quota in government employment and educational institutions to 10%.

The Telangana Assembly passed a law pertaining to the 10% reservation in April 2017, and it was sent to the Center to receive the President’s assent.

The state administration has sent repeated representations in this regard over the past nearly six years, but nothing has been done. The GO stated that given the situation, it is essential to increase the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations without further delay.

It said, ‘After carefully considering the following exceptional conditions, the Telangana government directs an increase in the reserved percentage for the Scheduled Tribes from 6 to 10 percent in educational institutions and state government positions.’