The Tharoor campaign manifesto uses a ‘distorted map of India’

Shashi Tharoor on Friday sparked controversy with his manifesto for the election by including a skewed map of India that left out a portion of J&K, which was a major mistake before of the Congress presidential election. The Congress leader was criticised for the major error not long after his manifesto, which stated ‘Vote for Dr. Shashi Tharoor,’ was made public.

Shashi Tharoor used a map with a network of dots representing Congress units all throughout the country to release his manifesto booklet on Friday after submitting his nomination. Everyone’s attention was drawn to the fact that Tharoor’s map differed from the official Indian map, which contains territory in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that is now occupied by Pakistan and China. However, the misaligned India map in his Congress election platform was corrected quickly once the error was discovered.

This is not the first time Tharoor has been into trouble over the location of India on the map. A brochure on the Kerala Congress’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act had a distorted image of the Indian map, which got the Congress leader in trouble earlier in 2019. (CAA).

Tharoor files a nomination

In the midst of the ongoing high-stakes drama, Tharoor nominated himself for the position of Congress president on Friday. Shortly after submitting his nomination, he also dispelled rumours that he could also withdraw from the race for Congress president after Politician of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge submitted his papers for the office. ‘The nomination of Kharge is appreciated. I won’t withdraw from the race for president of the Congress because I don’t want to disappoint the workers who have gone above and beyond to support me. I’ll make my case here ‘,he said.