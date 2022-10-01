Tonight, CM Pinarayi departs for Europe, with Finland as his first stop on a two-week tour

On Saturday night, a group of ministers and government representatives led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly off for a two-week trip to Europe.

The group lead by the CM would first go to Finland through Delhi. Among those travelling to Finland are General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Chief Secretary V P Joy, and General Education Principal Secretary Mohammed Hanish. The goal is to research the educational system in the European nation.

Additionally, the crew would be touring important global corporations and IT firms. The ayurvedic and tourist industries would also be included in the discussions.

The purpose of the Norway visit is to improve maritime sector cooperation. Delegation members P Rajeeve and V Abdurahiman would accompany them.

The group would then travel to Britain and have conversations regarding the Welsh healthcare system while there. The Chief Minister would travel with Minister Veena George as well.

The Loka Kerala Sabha would hold a local meeting in London. An MoU on the creation of a graphene park in Kerala is anticipated to be inked after visiting the universities in London. There would also be delegation members from the Kerala Digital University.

Additionally, a pleasant gathering of investors would be planned, with participation from regional industries. Also attending in London would be Minister P. Rajeev.

The group would return on October 12, the Chief Minister announced at the most recent cabinet meeting, notwithstanding prior reports that they would do so on October 14.