C R Paatil: The head of the Gujarat BJP, Bhupendra Patel will be re-elected as the state’s chief executive.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of the party, would be ‘repeated’ for another term, according to C R Paatil, president of the Gujarat BJP chapter. Later this year, there will be elections for the Gujarat assembly.

Speaking at a TV9 event on Saturday, Paatil also rejected any challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and predicted that the Congress would maintain its position as the second-place party.

Paatil responded, ‘Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has done good work and he will be repeated (for another term),’ when asked who the party would name as its next chief minister. After Vijay Rupani’s resignation in September of last year, the party unexpectedly chose Patel, a first-time MLA, to be its new chief minister.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Rupani said that the BJP ‘high leadership’ had simply requested him to retire the previous night; he had not been given a reason.

When asked why two ministers, Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi, lost their respective crucial portfolios of revenue and roads and buildings barely months before the elections, Paatil responded, ‘Work needs to be done at a quick rate when the elections are ahead. This was a problem, and it is what led to the honourable chief minister receiving the two positions. Previously, time was lost while cabinet ministers gave the CM their decisions for approval; now, choices would be made more quickly.’

Roads and structures have been given to Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma, while Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has been granted extra responsibility for the revenue department. Modi and Trivedi are still in charge of their other ministries.