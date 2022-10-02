‘First LCH’ for the Indian Army; Embark on LAC deployment!

The Indian Army formally welcomed one indigenous Light Combat Helicopter into its Aviation Wing earlier this week. At a ceremony in Bengaluru, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned company, presented the first LCH to Director General Army Aviation Lt Gen A K Suri. A later date this month will see the delivery of the second helicopter to the Indian Army.

How many helicopters does the Indian army intend to buy?

The Indian Army intends to purchase 95 Light Combat Helicopters, which will be used for combat operations in the mountainous area, according to reports. The Indian Army had established its first LCH Unit in Bengaluru earlier this year in June in anticipation of the induction. After it is finished, it will eventually transfer to the Eastern Command and, by 2023, will be in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

In a similar move, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to officially induct 10 LCH in Jodhpur on Monday (Oct. 3, 2022)—days before the 90th Air Force Day. An official approval for the purchase of 15 Light Combat Helicopters Limited Series Production versions was given earlier this year by the CCS, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (LSP). The Indian Army will receive five of these 15, while the Indian Air Force will receive ten.

About LCH

The Rotary Wing Research & Design Centre (RWRDC) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited developed and designed these machines, which are regarded as the most powerful platform due to the equipment installed on board. These birds are armed with extremely precise weaponry that can strike any form of target, day or night. can function in a variety of altitudes and throughout their whole ‘Area of Responsibility,’ among other things (AOR). and is capable of running when fully armed and fueled.