IAS officer Ajay Bhadoo appointed as deputy election commissioner

Ajay Bhadoo has been appointed as the Deputy Election Commissioner of the Indian election commission, which is a significant development. On Sunday, the Cabinet’s Appointments Committee approved the senior bureaucrat’s candidacy.

Bhadoo is a Gujarat-trained Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) from the 1999 batch. According to the government notification, he has been chosen to serve as the deputy election commissioner until July 24, 2024.

A press release from the Secretariat of the Committee stated, ‘Appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, IAS (GJ: 1999), as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years up to 24/07/2024 or until further orders, which is earlier.’

The update is a result of a senior-level bureaucratic stir that also saw the appointment of joint secretaries to the central government department. A government order resulted in the restructuring of up to 35 civil servents.

The President’s Secretariat ended his two-month extension as Joint Secretary on September 25. In July 2020, he was chosen to serve as the former president Ram Nath Kovid’s joint secretary. Bhadoo previously held the position of Vadodara Municipal Commissioner in Gujarat.