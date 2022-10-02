India’s IT is infotech, while Pakistan’s is ‘international terrorism’; S. Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, claims that no other country ‘practises terrorism’ in the way that Pakistan does. In his lecture titled ‘Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in the Modi Era,’ he asserted that the Modi administration’s diplomacy led other countries to take the threat of terrorism seriously.

‘No other nation engages in terrorism in the way that Pakistan has. Show me what Pakistan has been doing against India for so long, anywhere in the globe. We must clearly understand within ourselves that such behaviour and action are wrong and that there would be repercussions in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attack ‘, Jaishankar made this statement during a post-talk Q&A session with the audience.

The minister joked that although the neighbouring nation is known as a ‘expert in international terrorism,’ India is regarded as a ‘expert in IT’ (Information Technology). According to Jaishankar, India has been successful in making other nations realise that terrorism can damage them in the future if it is not curbed today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Jaishankar was questioned by a student from Sierra Leone how the Modi administration will carry out Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s goal of a ‘undivided India’. Jaishankar retaliated by claiming that Partition was a terrible tragedy that caused problems like terrorism.

‘The greatest way to realise Sardar Patel’s ambition is for India to be strong, successful, and confident, and for other people to understand that they have to accept this India and discontinue policies which are not in their interest and which are damaging for the entire region,’ added the minister.