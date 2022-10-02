Lenovo launches IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022), ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) laptops: Details

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions and related services, Lenovo launched IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) and ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) laptops.

The ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 H-Series processors, coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCle Gen 4 SSD. For graphics, it gets an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop sports a 16-inch IPS display with 2.5K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) features Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Pentium 8505 processor options.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) price will start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,800). The laptop is expected to be available starting this month in Storm Grey. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) price starts at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,59,500 in Mineral Grey colour.

Also Read: Nationalised bank hikes interest rate on home loans

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) specifications: Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) runs on ChromeOS. It sports a 16-inch LCD display with full-HD resolution, 45 percent NTSC, and 60Hz refresh rate. There is also an option for a 16-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution, 100 percent sRGB, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Pentium 8505 processor options as well.

The laptop sports a dual 2W stereo speaker setup by MaxxAudio and a 1080p full-HD resolution webcam for video conferences. It gets a microSD card slot, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one combo audio jack, and a Kensington Nano Security slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.0 combo with Wi-Fi card.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) specifications: The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) runs on Windows 11. It sports a 16-inch IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. There is an option for a 16-inch IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-Series processors. Connectivity options include a HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop packs a 71Whr battery and a 230W charging adapter.