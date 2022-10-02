Man in Kerala sets his neighbours on fire while seeking retribution for his son’s suicide after 29 years

A 70-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour couple at Madavoor near Pallickal in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday by lighting them on fire after pouring petrol on them out of a 29-year-old desire to get revenge for the death of his son.

While his wife Vimala Kumari, 55, passed away in the burns ICU of the hospital in the evening, Prabhakara Kurup, 60, who had 100% burns, passed away on the way to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Former serviceman and neighbour Sasidharan Nair was hospitalised after suffering burns as well. They are all Kochalumoodu inhabitants.

A case has been filed with the Pallickal police, and an investigation has started. Sasidharan Nair is from Panappamkunnu, which is close to Kilimanoor. He’ll probably be arrested very soon. According to the police, the incident happened in front of Kurup’s home in Madavoor at approximately 11.45am. At the house, only Kurup and Vimala Kumari were present. Their daughter was working away. Nair requested the couple’s presence in order to get revenge for his son’s suicide in Bahrain 29 years prior, as Kurup was a suspect in the case.

Near his home, Kurup managed a firm that makes hollow bricks. The police claimed Kurup assisted Nair’s son in getting a job in Bahrain. Kurup arranged for the visa, but it wasn’t for the position the young person desired. After that, Nair’s son developed depression and committed suicide. After Nair complained to the local police, Kurup was the subject of a documented case. Kurup was declared innocent by the court on Friday after the case dragged on for a number of reasons. According to the authorities, this infuriated Sasidharan, who then resolved to murder Kurup.

Kurup and Nair got into a heated disagreement that escalated into a fight. When Vimala Kumari saw this, she came to save Kurup. Soon after, Nair pulled out a hammer and struck the couple over the heads. He packed a bottle of petrol in his luggage, and when they fell down, he spilled it out, lighting them on fire. However, the fire quickly spread, and Nair also sustained burns.