On voting rights in the US, Priyanka Chopra said, ‘One day, my daughter will.’

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo on her Instagram account from a recent conversation she had with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the DNC’s Women’s Leadership Forum conference. The actress sent a lengthy statement in which she discussed voting rights and included images, videos, and other content from the occasion. While I don’t vote in this nation, my husband can, and my daughter will someday, she remarked. She also discussed how the world initially undercut the power of women in the letter, but that things have changed to the point where women can now unite and work together to ‘correct the wrongs.’ She also expressed gratitude to Secretary Hillary Clinton and the WLF (World Leader Forum) in her note.

She quoted Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the start of her letter ‘Everywhere choices are made, women belongs there. The fact that women are the exception shouldn’t exist.’ Added she, ‘The power of women has been diminished over history. We’ve been ignored and silenced, but because of the courage and perseverance of so many noble women, we now find ourselves in a position where we can band together and try to make things right. The discussion I had the pleasure of moderating last night with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington, DC, focused heavily on this.’

She went on, ‘Some of the greatest problems that humanity has ever faced have been faced over the past two years. Stability and growth are urgently needed, and for America, that process begins on November 8th with the election. Everyone has a job to play in achieving that—participating in civic life and using one’s right to vote—but women in particular must take an active role in seeing to it that their rights are upheld.’

Regarding the right to vote, Priyanka wrote,’ ‘Despite the fact that I don’t vote here, my husband and, eventually, my daughter will. My discussion with VP Harris focused on the most urgent challenges, which require a clear vision and plan in order to be handled.’ ‘Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in forming this organisation, and for inviting me in these critical dialogues, among an extraordinary array of talented women,’ she wrote as she signed off on the letter.