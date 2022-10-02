Public discussion should be there between contenders for the Congressional Presidency: Tharoor

On Sunday, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said he would be open to the idea of a public debate between the candidates because it would pique people’s interest in the party similarly to the recent British Conservative Party leadership contest. Tharoor is set to compete electorally against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for the position of AICC chief.

He added that Congress party members have always had a particular place in their hearts for the Nehru-Gandhi family.

According to Tharoor in an interview with PTI, the Congress’ current problems may be solved by combining strong organisational reforms with competent leadership.

Following the rejection of nomination of former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi, only Kharge and Tharoor remained in the race for the Congress presidential candidacy.

When describing his qualifications, Tharoor stated, ‘I have a proven and credible track record in leading at the highest levels of organisations, whether it has been at the UN, where I managed the communications of the organization’s largest department, which included over 800 staff in 77 offices worldwide, rationalised its structure, reduced its budget, and intensified its efforts.’

‘Or more recently, for the Congress party, as the organization’s founding chairman of the All-India Professionals’ Congress, which I had to start from scratch and which, as of 2017, has more than 10,000 colleagues from 20 different states across the nation.’

The former Union minister claimed that he has presented a list of priorities for organisational improvements that he feels can assist the Congress become stronger and compete with the BJP’s apparatus.