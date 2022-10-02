Shashi Tharoor says, Mallikarjun Kharge can’t bring change to Congress

Shashi Tharoor, a MP who has declared his candidacy for party president, claimed that people like Mallikarjun Kharge are unable of bringing about change in the party and will maintain the current system.

Shashi Tharoor stated for the position of Congress leader by stating that, if chosen, he will implement the changes in line with members of the party’ expectations.

It’s not a war, and we are not at war. It’s a poll for the future of our party. Kharge Ji is one of the top three Congress party leaders. Leaders like him are incapable of bringing about change and will maintain the current order. According to what party members expect, I’ll bring about change, Shashi Tharoor promised in Nagpur.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the candidate for the Congress party in the presidential election, stated earlier today that he is not running against anyone but rather to help the party. Kharge claimed that both senior and junior leaders had urged him to run for office.

After K N Tripathi, a former minister of Jharkhand, had his nomination for the Congress president denied on Saturday, only Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor remained in the race.