This is what Akhilesh Yadav says after PM Modi launches 5G

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, poked fun at the BJP on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of 5G services, claiming that under saffron party rule, people are already experiencing 5Gs of ‘garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration), and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices.’

The 5G services, which promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on smart phones, were officially launched on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared it to be the start of a new era and a sea of opportunities.

‘People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices).’Yadav tweeted in hindi.

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference, the prime minister announced the start of 5G services in a few places. Over the following couple of years, the services will progressively include the entire nation. According to Modi, the four pillars of his government’s vision for ‘Digital India’ are the price of devices, digital connection, data costs, and a digital-first approach.