Train Passengers Alert: Know how to check PNR status on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Passenger name record (PNR) status is a special number that is sued in Indian Railway tickets. PNR comprises information about passengers and their itineraries as well as whether a ticket is confirmed, subject to Reservation against Cancellation (RAC), or on a waiting list (WL).
Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup has created an application that will allow passengers to check their PNR status and other train-related information, such as delays and live station warnings on WhatsApp.
Here is how to check your PNR status on WhatsApp in real-time:
Use the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iPhone users to update the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Save the railway inquiry WhatsApp number +91-9881193322 on your phone.
The contact will be added to WhatsApp’s contact list and updated there.
Click a contact in your WhatsApp contact list.
Once the Railofy train query WhatsApp number is open, enter your 10-digit PNR number and send it.
The application will send you all the notifications and real-time updates on your train trip and WhatsApp status.
There are several options to verify PNR status, like phoning or sending an SMS with the command Send PNR to 139.
