varsity in Kerala After a fight with the governor, the VC backs down, and a Senate meeting is called

Soon, the University of Kerala’s Senate will meet to choose its candidate for the position of new Vice Chancellor.

After the Raj Bhavan decided to take action against him, Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, who had previously refused the Governor’s instruction about the matter, gave in.

After the Governor demanded an urgent report on the activities done by him and the university since June 13, the VC changed his position.

The decision to call the meeting was soon communicated to Raj Bhavan by the VC, who is in charge of calling the Senate.

On June 13, the Raj Bhavan emailed the VC in an effort to alert the senator who had been nominated to serve on the search committee for the VC appointment.

The nominee, who had been chosen by the Senate based on this instruction from the Governor, voluntarily withdrew.

After that, the Governor sent the VC two reminder messages, but the VC ignored them.

Instead, he steadfastly maintained his stance as he awaited the Governor’s reaction to the Senate’s resolution opposing the creation of the Search Committee.

On Friday morning, the Governor requested a thorough report on the activities taken so far from the VC by this coming Saturday.

He answered by the same evening, saying that the Senate would be called shortly, after realising that it is an attempt to harm the vice chancellor.

The University administration complied with the Governor’s instructions because they believed that the VC nomination process would be obstructed and that the matter would be brought before the Court.

On Monday night, the Governor would return to Thiruvananthapuram, and on Tuesday morning, he would depart for Hyderabad.

The Governor’s decisions are still pending on a number of matters, including the appointment of the vice chancellor at Kerala University, prosecution approval of the complaint filed in the Vigilance Court against the Chief Minister, and problems at Kannur University.

The State Cabinet’s suggested Public Health Ordinance hasn’t yet arrived at the Raj Bhavan for approval.