Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by 0.40% or Rs 201 at Rs 50,395 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.98% or Rs 558 at Rs 57,416 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,480, higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4685, higher by Rs 35.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,665.29 per ounce. US gold futures ticked 0.1% higher to $1,673.30. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $19.12 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% higher at $861.50 and palladium was up 0.5% at $2,167.75.